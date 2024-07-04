American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA owned 0.70% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. 11,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,660. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.