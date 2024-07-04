AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 21 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.8% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $560.45. 284,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $541.47 and its 200-day moving average is $542.99. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $471.93 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

