AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 45,397 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.81. 4,996,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $227.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

