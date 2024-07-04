AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,646 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Vita Coco worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $22,321,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $13,358,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Vita Coco by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 398,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.85. 182,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,502 shares of company stock valued at $814,205. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

