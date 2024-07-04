AMI Asset Management Corp Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 142,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 352,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,351. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.