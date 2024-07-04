AMI Asset Management Corp Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.01. 839,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,506. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

