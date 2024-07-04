AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,926 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Workday worth $44,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 882,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,039,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,830 shares of company stock worth $121,906,588. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

