AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 7,159 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CWST traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. 85,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,626. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems



Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

