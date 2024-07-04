AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 146,658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,658 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $374.18. 868,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.31 and a 200 day moving average of $330.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.