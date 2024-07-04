Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

