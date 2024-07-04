Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMLX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

