Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMLX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
