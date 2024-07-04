Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.65 million, a PE ratio of 432.96 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.