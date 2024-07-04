Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $1,403.88

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,414.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,284.39 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,190.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

