Analyzing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrana Health and CD International Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.61 $60.72 million $1.32 30.24 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

This is a summary of current ratings for Astrana Health and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 3 1 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats CD International Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

