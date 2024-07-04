Analyzing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $52.70 million 2.66 $5.30 million $1.48 20.56 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -3.74

Analyst Ratings

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FitLife Brands and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 12.48% 28.66% 15.09% Bright Green N/A -89.88% -55.52%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Bright Green on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

