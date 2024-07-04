Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.71.
Apple Stock Up 0.6 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 41,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 46.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
