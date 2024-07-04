Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $221.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $221.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 41,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 46.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

