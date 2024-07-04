Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ABUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 49,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.