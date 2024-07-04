Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Report on ABUS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 1.0 %
ABUS stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $596.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arbutus Biopharma
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.