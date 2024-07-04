Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 2.3 %

ACGL stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.65. 1,279,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

