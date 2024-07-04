Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.