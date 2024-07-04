Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94. 858,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,040,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Specifically, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
