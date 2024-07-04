Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 2.5%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.48). 3,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.52).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.28. The company has a market cap of £35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arecor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arecor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.