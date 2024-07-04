Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Azarias Capital Management L.P.

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 3.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Argan were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,106 shares of company stock worth $4,662,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 91,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,013. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

