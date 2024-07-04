Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 2.9%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

