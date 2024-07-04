ARPA (ARPA) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

ARPA (ARPA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. ARPA has a market capitalization of $48.58 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04195431 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,915,734.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

