Arweave Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93.50 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $93.50 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $21.35 or 0.00037521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,911.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.14 or 0.00558999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00061319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

