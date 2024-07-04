Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ashford alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

AINC opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.13 million during the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.