Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.62), with a volume of 225352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.59).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £423.21 million, a P/E ratio of 534.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.90.
Insider Activity at Ashoka India Equity Investment
In related news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £5,089.28 ($6,437.24). 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
