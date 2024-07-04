ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 2.2%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,074.30 and last traded at $1,071.41. Approximately 779,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,018,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $914.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

