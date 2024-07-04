Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. 219,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 259,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Atomera Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
