Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.86. 219,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 259,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Atomera Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Atomera Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in Atomera by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.