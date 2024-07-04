AT&T (NYSE:T) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

