aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Coughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,151.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $132,650. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 105.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 114,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

