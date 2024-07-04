Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $18,316.50 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 75 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $18,316.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $246.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,973,000 after acquiring an additional 753,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

