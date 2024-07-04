Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) Plans to Raise $11 Million in July 8th IPO

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) expects to raise $11 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. generated $113.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $10.6 million. The company has a market cap of $316.7 million.

US Tiger Securities and Kingswood served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to build a nationwide multi-brand service, or MBS, network enabled by anÂ end-to-end,Â or E2E, automotive supply chain cloud platform equipped withÂ software-as-a-service,Â or SaaS, management system, and to become the largest new energy vehicle aftermarket service platform for delivering lifecycle automotive services in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are one of the leading and fast-growing lifecycle automotive service providers in China. In 2021, we ranked first in terms of the growth rate of revenues among all the lifecycle automotive service providers in China, according to the Frost & Sullivan report. Founded in 2010, we provide high quality, affordable and professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels countrywide. Leveraging our online supply chain cloud platform, SaaS platforms and the network of MBS stores, we have established an ecosystem of lifecycle automotive services by connecting automotive manufacturers, auto parts manufacturers and insurance companies with MBS stores and various automotive owners. Therefore, we have built an automotive supply and service chain cloud platform utilizing a suppliers-to-business-to-customers, or S2B2C, business model, with automotive manufacturers, auto parts manufacturers and insurance companies acting as the â€śsuppliers,â€ť MBS stores acting as the â€śbusiness,â€ť automotive owners acting as the â€ścustomers,â€ť and us taking the role of â€śtoâ€ť to link the industry players and provide the supply and service chain operation services to realize the process synchronization and optimization among the various transaction entities along with the automotive supply and service chain, from merchandise sourcing, ordering and payment, inventory control, and logistics and fulfilment management, to service rendering. As of March 31, 2023, we had 252Â MBS stores, covering five provinces and 17 cities in China. A year earlier – as of March 31, 2022 – we had 102 MBS stores. Most of the MBS stores carry our brand name, â€śAutozi,â€ť which has a strong brand awareness in the markets we serve. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. doubled the size of its IPO to 2.5 million Class A ordinary sharesÂ – up from 1.25 million shares previously – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $11.25 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated June 11, 2024. The Beijing-based company updated its financial statements through the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 2023. Background: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. cut its IPO’s size to 1.25 million shares – down from 2.5 million – at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $5.63 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated April 25, 2024. the company added Kingswood as a joint book-runner to work with lead underwriter US Tiger Securities, according to the F-1/A filing dated April 25, 2024. More Background: Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Aug. 21, 2023, in which it disclosed terms for its IPO: 2.5 million Class A ordinary shares at a price range of $8.00 to $10.00 to raise $22.5 million. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. filed its F-1 without disclosing its IPO terms on July 7, 2023. The Beijing-based company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Jan. 18, 2023.)Â “.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. was founded in 2010 and has 87 employees. The company is located at Block A, Building No. 16, Yonyou Software Park, No. 68 Beiqing Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China and can be reached via phone at (86) 13810709967 or on the web at http://www.autozi.com/.

