Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.