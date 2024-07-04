Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

