Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells C$277,701.50 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE AYA traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.21. 50,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,089. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,406.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.02. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.94.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYA. Raymond James raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

