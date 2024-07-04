Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Ayala Land, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 65,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average session volume of 10,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Ayala Land Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.
Ayala Land Company Profile
Ayala Land, Inc operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units.
