Azarias Capital Management L.P. Sells 62,443 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,443 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands makes up about 0.9% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth $133,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

HBB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

