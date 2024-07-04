B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3 S.A. - Brasil Bolsa Balcão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.