Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.28

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and traded as high as $25.64. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 4,017 shares.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $194.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 15.28%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $33,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $36,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $47,162.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,507 shares of company stock valued at $61,157 and sold 10,559 shares valued at $253,346. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.