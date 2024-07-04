Barclays Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $142.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $140.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

