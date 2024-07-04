Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 4.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.30. 18,999,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 19,117,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after buying an additional 1,454,220 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

