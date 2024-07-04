Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stake Lessened by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

