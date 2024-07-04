Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.90

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.90 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51), with a volume of 364,681 shares changing hands.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £308.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,353.33, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Benchmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.