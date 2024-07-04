Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volex (LON:VLX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on the stock.

Volex Price Performance

VLX stock opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.34) on Monday. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 365 ($4.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.86 million, a PE ratio of 2,146.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 314.83.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.