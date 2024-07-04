BetterWealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

BetterWealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 995.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.11. 52,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $979.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

