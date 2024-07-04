BetterWealth LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $253.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

