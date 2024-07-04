Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.