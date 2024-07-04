Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,108.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
