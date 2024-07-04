Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Birks Group stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

