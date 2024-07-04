BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $723.30 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $723.30 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $58,242.23 or 1.00001623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 58,864.24766386 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

